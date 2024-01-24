Briaud Financial Planning Inc Makes New $86,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,455,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,509. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

