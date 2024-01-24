Briaud Financial Planning Inc Invests $96,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.8 %

ADP stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.63.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

