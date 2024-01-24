Briaud Financial Planning Inc Takes $126,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Sherwin-Williams makes up 0.1% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Argus boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SHW traded down $4.40 on Wednesday, reaching $301.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,925. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

