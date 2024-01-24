iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 94,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 252,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 96,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 702,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,731. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $47.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

