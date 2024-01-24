McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after purchasing an additional 153,212,783 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,463,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,928,000 after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,985,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,557,000 after purchasing an additional 72,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,868 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.13. 1,686,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,267. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $103.85. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.36.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

