iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Cut by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 3.4% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. 6,263,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,544,054. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

