McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,370 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 589,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,239,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.43. 1,409,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,052. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

