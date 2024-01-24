iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 91.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,682. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.37 and a 200 day moving average of $105.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

