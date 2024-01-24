Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,982 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 229,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 25,776 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,286 shares of company stock worth $14,849,033 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,459,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,850,711. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

