Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.65.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.0 %

PM traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $90.88. 5,556,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,756. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average of $94.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

