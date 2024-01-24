Meridian Management Co. Has $1.96 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,428 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Oppenheimer cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

PayPal Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.10. 17,090,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,353,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

