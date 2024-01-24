Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $14.94 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 4.2% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.75. 39,065,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,412,586. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $281.18 and a 1 year high of $429.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.77.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

