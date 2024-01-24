Meridian Management Co. Has $562,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 159.8% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 92.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 30.7% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 246,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58,022 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.48. 5,932,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,354. General Electric has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $132.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

