Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,971 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,829,000 after buying an additional 317,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after purchasing an additional 388,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,070 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.08. 1,996,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,129. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.85.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

