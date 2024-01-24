iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Trimmed by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,482 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $657,826,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.74. 9,494,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,855,324. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.67 and a 200 day moving average of $96.06.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.