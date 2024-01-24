Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.17. 3,615,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,373. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $90.28.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 25,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

