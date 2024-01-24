ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0497 on Top Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. ASD has a market capitalization of $32.86 million and $3.28 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00017942 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00023049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,683.58 or 0.99938666 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011374 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.66 or 0.00205654 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0493918 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,306,164.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

