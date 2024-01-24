Barclays Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $25.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.76.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. 33,913,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,749,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.13. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 99.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.