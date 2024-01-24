Myria Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.99 Million (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Myria has a total market capitalization of $11.41 million and $2.99 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Myria has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Myria token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Myria Profile

Myria’s launch date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. The official website for Myria is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 9,900,726,052.75 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00707107 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,925,344.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

