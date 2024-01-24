Barclays Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $70.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

TWLO traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,628. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. On average, analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,245,000 after acquiring an additional 445,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,531,000 after acquiring an additional 256,578 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,437,000 after buying an additional 93,828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,118,000 after buying an additional 111,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,157,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,521,000 after acquiring an additional 555,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

