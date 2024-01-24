SATS (1000SATS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $887.84 Million

SATS (1000SATS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. SATS has a total market capitalization of $887.84 million and $58.30 million worth of SATS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SATS has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. One SATS token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SATS

SATS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000 tokens. SATS’s official website is unisat.io/brc20/sats.

Buying and Selling SATS

According to CryptoCompare, “SATS (1000SATS) is a cryptocurrency . SATS has a current supply of 2,100,000,000,000. The last known price of SATS is 0.0004151 USD and is down -14.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $75,078,641.90 traded over the last 24 hours.”

