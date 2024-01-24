Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $60.10 million and $1.53 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02230316 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,532,304.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

