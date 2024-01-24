Financial Contrast: Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) & Relativity Acquisition (NASDAQ:RACY)

Relativity Acquisition (NASDAQ:RACY – Get Free Report) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Relativity Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.7% of Relativity Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Relativity Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relativity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 47.63% 11.29% 4.86%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relativity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $219.54 million N/A $105.48 million $2.09 7.33

This table compares Relativity Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Relativity Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Relativity Acquisition has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Relativity Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relativity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus target price of $14.38, indicating a potential downside of 6.11%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Relativity Acquisition.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Relativity Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relativity Acquisition

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. Relativity Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

