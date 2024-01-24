Financial Survey: Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) and Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM)

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) and Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and Lee Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 15.36% -1.07% -0.48% Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Natura &Co and Lee Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lee Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Natura &Co currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Given Natura &Co’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than Lee Pharmaceuticals.

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of Lee Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natura &Co and Lee Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $7.04 billion 0.65 -$553.91 million N/A N/A Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lee Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natura &Co.

Risk and Volatility

Natura &Co has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lee Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 669.91, suggesting that its share price is 66,891% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Natura &Co beats Lee Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments. The company offers fragrances, makeup, body and facial care, sunscreen, soaps, deodorants, body oils, hair care, and gifts products. It also provides decorative, houseware, entertainment and leisure, and children's products, as well as jewelry, watches, clothing, footwear, and accessories. The company markets its products under the Natura, Avon, The Body Shop, and Aesop brand names through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Lee Pharmaceuticals

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc., through its subsidiary, RONN Motor Group, Inc., focuses on the design and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of all-electric, hydrogen-fuel cell, and zero-emission new energy vehicles (NEVs) in the United States, China, and internationally. It intends to offer hydrogen fuel cell NEVs, including sports cars, sedans, SUVs, trucks, and buses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

