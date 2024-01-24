Reviewing Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) & Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF)

Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Izotropic and Mettler-Toledo International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Izotropic alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Izotropic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mettler-Toledo International $3.92 billion 6.66 $872.50 million $39.23 30.71

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Izotropic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

93.1% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Izotropic and Mettler-Toledo International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Izotropic 0 0 0 0 N/A Mettler-Toledo International 1 3 2 0 2.17

Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus price target of $1,223.71, indicating a potential upside of 1.57%. Given Mettler-Toledo International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mettler-Toledo International is more favorable than Izotropic.

Profitability

This table compares Izotropic and Mettler-Toledo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Izotropic N/A N/A N/A Mettler-Toledo International 22.24% -1,852.05% 26.67%

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Izotropic on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Izotropic

(Get Free Report)

Izotropic Corporation, a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic products for detecting breast cancers. It develops and commercializes IzoView, a 360-degree computed tomography imaging system designed for breast imaging. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments. Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems. The company's retail weighing solutions consist of networked scales and software, stand-alone scales, and automated packaging and labelling solutions for handling fresh goods. It serves the life science industry, independent research organizations, and testing labs; food and beverage manufacturers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; food retailers; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.