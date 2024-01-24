Analyzing Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) & Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vox Royalty and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vox Royalty 3.24% 0.96% 0.81% Coeur Mining -3.78% -9.23% -4.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vox Royalty and Coeur Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vox Royalty $8.51 million 11.59 $330,000.00 N/A N/A Coeur Mining $785.60 million 1.31 -$78.11 million ($0.07) -38.29

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vox Royalty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coeur Mining.

10.3% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vox Royalty has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vox Royalty and Coeur Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vox Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coeur Mining 0 2 5 0 2.71

Vox Royalty currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Coeur Mining has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 39.93%. Given Vox Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vox Royalty is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

Summary

Vox Royalty beats Coeur Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vox Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada. Further, it markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.