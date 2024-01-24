Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Down 3.5%

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.33 and last traded at $16.40. 6,046,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 8,784,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

TOST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $60,484.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,287 shares of company stock worth $8,034,089 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 99,668.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toast by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,032,000 after buying an additional 3,494,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after buying an additional 6,655,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Toast by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

