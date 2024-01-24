Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock Price Down 5%

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.49 and last traded at $57.49. Approximately 56,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 131,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Stock Down 5.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $90,354.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 42.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.2% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 35.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

(Get Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.