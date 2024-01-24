Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Trading Up 6.9%

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.28. 265,654 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 247,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Weave Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Weave Communications Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a market cap of $843.37 million, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. On average, analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $49,090.49. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 558,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,534.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Weave Communications by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,942,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,984,000 after purchasing an additional 808,248 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 856.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 149,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 620,591 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

