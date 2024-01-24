Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 323,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 214,739 shares.The stock last traded at $30.74 and had previously closed at $30.49.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.96 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Cybersecurity ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.