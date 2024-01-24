Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 323,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 214,739 shares.The stock last traded at $30.74 and had previously closed at $30.49.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.96 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,916,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,837,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 169,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 138,803 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.