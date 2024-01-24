BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 338,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 363% from the previous session’s volume of 73,087 shares.The stock last traded at $49.87 and had previously closed at $49.86.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,294,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,186,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

