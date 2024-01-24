TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.02

Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$46.02 and last traded at C$46.02, with a volume of 9896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.90.
TerraVest Industries Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$832.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17.
TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of C$173.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
TerraVest Industries Increases Dividend
About TerraVest Industries
TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.
