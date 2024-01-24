TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.02

Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$46.02 and last traded at C$46.02, with a volume of 9896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.90.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$832.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of C$173.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

