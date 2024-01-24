DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.00

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.77, with a volume of 10734955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $3,780,944.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $3,619,911.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,619,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,208,800 shares of company stock worth $82,294,006 over the last 90 days. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 298.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,617,000 after acquiring an additional 834,719 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in DraftKings by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,676 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 108,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth $795,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

