Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.21. 2,539,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,732. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.14 and its 200-day moving average is $172.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

