Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.71

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 578047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MFG

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 4.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mizuho Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.