Route1 (CVE:ROI) Trading Down 33.3%

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 720,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,074% from the average daily volume of 33,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Route1 Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$850,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.57.

Route1 Company Profile

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform.

