Scott J. Watson Acquires 5,000 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at $455,137.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. 934,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $186.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1,148.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

