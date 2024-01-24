Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.51. 2,455,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,761,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

Lufax Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 1,298.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $29,422,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Lufax by 130.1% in the second quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 14,895,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,397 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Lufax by 68.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,054,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

