Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,969,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,919,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 48,099 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,684,426.98.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 129,019 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $4,533,727.66.

On Thursday, December 21st, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 67,744 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,371,040.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $152,232.66.

JFrog Trading Down 2.1 %

FROG traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 625,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,531. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 0.85. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,344,000 after purchasing an additional 679,007 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,937,000 after buying an additional 168,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in JFrog by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,699 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 10.2% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,279,000 after acquiring an additional 192,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

