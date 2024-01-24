CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Sells $192,574.20 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CarMax Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.45. 1,647,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 134.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of CarMax by 13.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 23.2% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

