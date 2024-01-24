Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) General Counsel Sells $327,872.49 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 14,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $327,872.49. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,025.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Thorngate-Gottlund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $39,544.32.

On Monday, November 20th, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $494,299.25.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. 1,877,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,638. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -103.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.