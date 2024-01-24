Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.30. 253,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,197,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUSN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $726.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,781,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 81,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,683,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,778,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

