Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) COO Sells 1,238 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $209.09. The stock had a trading volume of 717,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,266. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

