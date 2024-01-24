Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells 26,633 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Travelers Companies Price Performance
TRV stock remained flat at $210.98 during trading on Wednesday. 1,647,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,366. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $215.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies
About Travelers Companies
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
