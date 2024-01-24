Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,080 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,953 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,290,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,209,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

