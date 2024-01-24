Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires 1,132 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 279,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $278.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.01 and its 200-day moving average is $261.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $304.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

