Morgan Stanley Raises Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $65.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,412. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. Stride has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $69.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stride will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $569,686.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,405.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,905 over the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

