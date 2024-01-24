Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 4.8% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,489. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.76 and its 200-day moving average is $162.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $173.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.