McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $962,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.8% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $267.04. 298,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,763. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.09. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.39 and a 1-year high of $268.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

