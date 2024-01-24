Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 284,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of VBR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.89. 471,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,577. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.68. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
